Former municipal worker faces 8 new charges of embezzlement

A former Bossier City municipal worker may have stolen more money than investigators originally thought, authorities say.

So more charges were filed Thursday against 47-year-old Shelli Sikes Briggs, of the 3100 block of Le Oakes Drive.

She had been suspected of stealing at least $35,000 over five to six years while working as Bossier Civic Center's booking manager.

Now Briggs is accused of taking $90,000 over eight years that was collected for events held at the venue.

As a result, she was booked into Bossier City Jail on Thursday on eight counts of embezzlement.

Briggs already faced one count each of theft and malfeasance in office, charges on which she was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing the evening of Sept. 7.

At that time, authorities said the amount of money involved might rise because their investigation was ongoing.

Investigators began looking at Briggs after an audit in August uncovered discrepancies in Civic Center financial records, city spokesman Mark Natale has said.

