Police chase ends in arrest, charged with burglary

A Shreveport man is behind bars, and Caddo Parish deputies are looking for several others for breaking into multiple cars in south Caddo Parish.

Deputies say 19-year-old Demarrious Jefferson was identified as one of the several suspects who broke into many vehicles in Eagles Nest and Woolworth Oaks subdivisions on Sept. 28.

The suspects stole electronics, money and a 9mm handgun.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured images of the suspects during one of the break-ins at Eagles Nest.

On the same night, deputies say a 2014 Ford Escape was stolen from a home in Woolworth Oaks.

The next day, Jefferson was arrested by Shreveport police after a pursuit of another stolen vehicle.

Deputies say Jefferson was driving the stolen car and crashed near his home on Washington Street in Shreveport.

Several stolen cars including the 2014 Ford Escape were recovered nearby.

Jefferson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with three counts of simple burglary, motor vehicle theft and flight from an officer.

