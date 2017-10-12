Shreveport teen hurt in single-vehicle crash dies

Authorities say 17-year-old Jailen Sloan-Kirklin died Wednesday, three days after a single-vehicle car crash. He was a Senior at Southwood Highschool. (Source: Nekeshia Sloan/ Jailen's mother)

A Shreveport teenager died three days after being hurt a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jailen Sloan-Kirklin was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Sloan sustained injuries in a car crash in the 5000 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in west Shreveport.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that Sloan had been ejected from his vehicle after his car left the roadway and hit several culverts.

He was taken to University Health with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jailen was a student at Southwood Highschool and planned on graduating this year. He had hopes of pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Grambling State University in order to become a police detective.

Dr. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools, released a statement in honor of Jailen:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylin’s family as well as Southwood and our extended Caddo family. Jaylin had a heart for his church and loved his family including his two brothers with all his heart. He had dreams of graduating from Southwood this year and pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Grambling State University in the hopes of becoming a police detective. Our hearts are heavy at the loss of Jaylin, a child who was deeply involved in his community and wanted to give back in service to others.”

According to Jailen's loved ones, visitation is Monday, October 16, from 6-7 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 17, at noon at the same location.

Following an investigation, Shreveport Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit suggested Sloan lost control of his vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

