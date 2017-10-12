Animal theft arrest leads to investigation of dogs at home

There are more dogs in Swetz's home in the 5400 block of Pine Hill Road. Caddo Parish Animal Services officials said they are investigating their conditions. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A line of caged dogs sits in the garage owned by Caddo resident Sun Yong Swetz. She was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a neighbor' dog. Parish officials report she owns these dogs. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Sun Yong Swetz, 65, of Shreveport, one count of theft of animals (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo Parish woman is accused of stealing a neighbor's dog.

Her arrest prompted an investigation into whether she may have stolen others and then into the condition of other dogs found at her home.

Caddo animal control officers could be seen taking photographs through garage windows Thursday morning at a home in the 5400 block of Pine Hill Road as dozens of barks rang out from beneath the door.

Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested the owner of that home, 65-year-old Sun Yong Swetz, on Wednesday morning.

She remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on one count of theft of animals.

Kelvin Samuel, interim director of Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control, confirmed that the dog that was the subject of a complaint has been returned to its family.

Now authorities are investigating the condition of an untold number of dogs still caged or roaming in Swetz's home, he said.

Those dogs all belong to Swetz, Samuel confirmed, and now will be monitored by animal control officers to ensure they're still healthy.

Jeanne Smith, who has lived next door to Swetz for a decade, said this is not the first time Swetz allegedly has taken someone else's dog.

"She's actually taken two of my dogs in the past," Smith alleged. "She thought that I was mistreating my animal because I put it out on a chain."

"I don't have a fenced yard. And during the day, I'll bring him out and let him out on a rope with food and water and shelter," she continued. "They're well taken care of.

"And she's called the police on me before and, after the police didn't do anything, then she proceeded to take the dog herself."

Despite her actions, Smith said, Swetz has a good heart, is a breast cancer survivor and takes good care of her dogs.

"She's here from another country. Her husband left her here. She's alone. What she has is her dogs and she loves her dogs," Smith said.

"She has a good heart, but her mind isn't always right in the way that she goes after things."

According to Caddo Parish inmate records, Swetz remains jailed at Caddo Correctional Center with a $2,500 bond.

