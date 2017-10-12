Shreveport Aquarium says it will open Nov. 1

Interest in Shreveport Aquarium's job fairs was so high that the venue will hold another one this week.

Crews work May 21 at Shreveport Aquarium, which will hold another job fair May 23 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The aquarium will be holding job fairs as the opening date gets closer. There will be about 40 to 50 jobs available. You can visit the Aquarium's website to sign up to get job alerts by email.

All the formalities are falling into place for the city of Shreveport as it moves closer to bringing a public aquarium to Northwest Louisiana. The latest is a measure the City Council approved Oct. 11 that allows the city to lease the empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group.

This is a look at the proposed facade of the new Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

It's been a year since Shreveport City Council action on a lease for Shreveport Aquarium. No opening date has been set for the riverfront venue. But its S.A.L.T. restaurant officially opens Wednesday.

Shreveport Aquarium officials say the riverfront venue will open Nov. 1.

The announcement was made during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Tickets now are on sale on the aquarium's website for limited viewing on opening day.

"When you purchase your tickets, you will select a date when you would like to attend," spokesman Jake Wood said. "It breaks it down into time slots as well. You can purchase the time slot at which you would like to arrive.

"And the way that will work, for example, is if you choose to come at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, you will be able to come between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. You will have that 30-minute window to arrive.

"We will limit the amount of people who go in at any given time. You will see there is a limited amount of tickets on the website for each time slot."

Ticket prices are:

Adults: $12

Children ages 3-12: $8

Seniors 55+: $8

Children under age 3: free with paid adult

Special rates for schools and groups.

Click here for season passes and LegaSEA brick packages.

