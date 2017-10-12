Shreveport Aquarium says it will open Nov. 1 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Shreveport Aquarium says it will open Nov. 1

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Shreveport Aquarium) (Source: Shreveport Aquarium)
(Source: KSLA News 12)q (Source: KSLA News 12)q
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Aquarium officials say the riverfront venue will open Nov. 1. 

The announcement was made during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Tickets now are on sale on the aquarium's website for limited viewing on opening day.

"When you purchase your tickets, you will select a date when you would like to attend," spokesman Jake Wood said. "It breaks it down into time slots as well. You can purchase the time slot at which you would like to arrive.

"And the way that will work, for example, is if you choose to come at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, you will be able to come between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. You will have that 30-minute window to arrive.

"We will limit the amount of people who go in at any given time. You will see there is a limited amount of tickets on the website for each time slot."

Ticket prices are:

  • Adults: $12 
  • Children ages 3-12: $8
  • Seniors 55+: $8
  • Children under age 3: free with paid adult 
  • Special rates for schools and groups.

Click here for season passes and LegaSEA brick packages.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly