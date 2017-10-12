Shreveport Aquarium says it will open Nov. 1

It's been a year since Shreveport City Council action on a lease for Shreveport Aquarium. No opening date has been set for the riverfront venue. But its S.A.L.T. restaurant officially opens Wednesday.More >>
All the formalities are falling into place for the city of Shreveport as it moves closer to bringing a public aquarium to Northwest Louisiana. The latest is a measure the City Council approved Oct. 11 that allows the city to lease the empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group.More >>
Shreveport Aquarium has pushed back its opening date.More >>
Shreveport Aquarium has set Aug. 31 as its opening date.More >>
Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler announced plans Tuesday to build an aquarium on the riverfront.More >>
The aquarium will be holding job fairs as the opening date gets closer. There will be about 40 to 50 jobs available. You can visit the Aquarium's website to sign up to get job alerts by email.More >>
Interest in Shreveport Aquarium's job fairs was so high that the venue will hold another one this week.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
