Shreveport student named Louisiana's Kid Reporter

Owen Osborne, Kid Reporter, stopped by KSLA News 12's studios to test out his weather forecasting skills. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Owen Osborne, Kid Reporter, stopped by KSLA News 12's studios to test out his weather forecasting skills. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport fifth-grader is testing his writing skills by reporting the news.

"I've been wanting to do this since second grade," Owen Osborne said.

He says he knew what he wanted to do when he was 7 years old.

Three years later, Osborne has achieved that dream.

"It felt really good to be chosen."

This summer, the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps selected the 10-year-old as a reporter for this year.

Osborne is the only Kid Reporter from Louisiana.

He was one of 44 Kid Reporters selected from more than 400 applicants from throughout the nation.

Osborne got to work immediately after learning he was selected.

He's been working on stories about things like the Special Olympics and hurricane relief. He even spoke with someone who was affected by Hurricane Maria.

"They used an extension cord to connect to their neighbor's generator just so they could talk to me," said Osborne.

He said he has a passion for news.

The youth reads the paper every day and often watches the news.

Osborne wants to share that with other kids his age.

"I want kids to know what's happening around them. So if there is a storm, they can prepare for that. Or if there's something good that's happening, they can be happy for that."

As a Kid Reporter, Osborne will get to cover stories from this region and will get to travel.

The Scholastic News Kids Press Corps' mission is to encourage kids to read and show that kids can be interested and convey the news.

Osborne's stories are featured on the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps website and in classroom magazines throughout the nation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.