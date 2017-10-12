CAUGHT ON CAMERA: BPSO searching for yard equipment burglar

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole yard equipment from a Benton home last week.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at a home in the 400 block of Linton Bellevue Road.

In security footage, a man is seen exiting an older model Ford Expedition near the patio area and knocking on the home's doors.

After he realizes no one is home, the man in the video is seen opening the back driver's side door and loading equipment into the truck including an edger, leaf blower, chainsaw and a power washer, totaling $1,330.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” and about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

