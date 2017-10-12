Vacant house fire spreads to second vacant home

Shreveport firefighters were on the scene of a blaze that destroyed two vacant homes on Thursday morning.

Firefighters first got the call right before 1:10 a.m. to the 4100 block of Ester Street. That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

The fire was first spotted by a passing Shreveport police officer, according to Shreveport Fire Department officials. As crews reported to the scene, the fire had spread to the neighboring home.

Both homes were destroyed and had been abandoned some time. In total, the two fires took more than 30 minutes before they were under control.

There were no injuries.

