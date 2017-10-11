Texarkana, AR, School District gets $14.8M federal grant

Texarkana, Ark., School District got a gubernatorial visit and word of a multimillion-dollar grant.

"Texarkana School District is the only school district in the state of Arkansas to get this award," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his stop Wednesday.

And the district is among an elite few nationwide to receive the funding.

"It is very exciting for us to announce today that we are among 32 schools selected for a magnet school assistance program grant," TASD Superintendent Becky Kessler said during the presentation.

Arkansas High School now is considered a magnet school as a result of the $14,787,921 U.S. Education Department grant.

The funding will allow the School District to implement the Montage Project, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program.

"And this fits in not only what we want to do statewide and as a nation, but it also surges ahead the Texarkana, Ark., School District to lead in

our efforts in this state," the governor said.

College Hill Middle and North Heights Junior High schools will participate with Arkansas High in the Montage Project.

The grant funds will be paid out over five years.

"I've had an interest in computer science education, and this fits in perfectly with it," Hutchinson said. "Right now, we are leading the nation."

