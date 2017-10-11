Vivian police say missing nursing home patient found safe

James Leroy Watson, Jr., 63, was reported missing around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon from the IHS of Vivian Nursing Home. (Source: Vivian Police Department)

Vivian police say that an elderly man has been found safely less than a mile away from his nursing home.

James Leroy Watson, Jr., 63, was reported missing around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon from the IHS of Vivian Nursing Home, 912 South Pecan Street.

Police say that he was found in some very thick bushes in an area that was previously discovered by Shreveport Fire K-9 officers.

He was sent to North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian for observation.

