Police searching for missing nursing home patient in Vivan

Vivian police and Caddo Sheriff's K9 units are out searching for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

James Leroy Watson, Jr., 63, was reported missing around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon from the IHS of Vivian Nursing Home.

The nursing home is located at 912 South Pecan Street.

Vivian police say he has been burned before.

Watson was last seen wearing dark blue pajamas.

Shreveport firefighters are also out searching.

Anyone with information on Watson's whereabouts, please call Vivian police at 318-375-2914.

