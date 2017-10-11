Testimony begins for man's trial on murder charge

ON TRIAL: McKinley Trumann Efferson, 26, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Testimony began Wednesday in the second-degree murder trial of a Shreveport man accused of killing another man in 2015.

Morning proceedings began with opening statements, followed by five Shreveport police officers and a Shreveport Fire Department paramedic testifying on the stand.

Afternoon testimony was from crime scene personnel, a firearms expert from the North Louisiana Laboratory and a forensic pathologist.

McKinley Trumann Efferson, 26, is accused of killing Reginald Wess.

Wess was shot multiple times inside a home in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop.

Wess was the boyfriend of Efferson's mother.

The trial will continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.