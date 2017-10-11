Texarkana inspector crashes vehicle into abandon house

A Texarkana, Texas building inspector was rushed to the hospital after crashing his inspection vehicle into an abandoned building. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Texas building inspector was rushed to the hospital after crashing his inspection vehicle into an abandoned building Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Street and Stateline Avenue.

The cause of the crash is suspected to be related to medical issues of the driver Mark “Hoss” Edwards but details have not been confirmed.

Edwards was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital and is expected to be alright.

Edwards has been a city employee for 10 years.

The crash is under investigation.

