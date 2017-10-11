Court date set Nov. 6 for two accused of murdering woman

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two people accused of killing 82-year-old Logansport native and Shreveport resident Kathleen "Kay" Creech Cates are scheduled to appear in Caddo District Court for the first time Nov. 6.

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and 25-year-old Kiana Deraneka Williams, of Ville Platte, are being held in Caddo Correctional Center.

Each is charged with second-degree murder.

And bond has been set at $2 million for each.

The two are accused of fatally stabbing Cates in late September at her home at her Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood.

They were arrested in San Angelo, Texas, then extradited back to Caddo Parish to face prosecution.

