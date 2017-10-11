Burglar caught on camera stealing power equipment

A man is seen exiting the truck and knocking on the side patio doors. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier sheriff detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar who is caught on home surveillance video stealing power equipment last week.

Surveillance video from the home on the 400 block of Linton Bellevue Rd. in Benton shows a white Ford Expedition pull up to the patio area around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

When no one answers, he walks around surveying the area.

The video shows the suspect open the back driver's side door and the lone burglar loads the equipment into his truck.

Police say the suspect stole a Stihl weed eater, Toro blower, Stihl chainsaw and a Honda power washer, all totaling around $1,330.

The suspect is described standing 5’9” and weighs around 240 pounds. He is seen wearing dark shorts, a light-colored shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the identity of this thief is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers are 318-424-4100.

