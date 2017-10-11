Man changes plea to guilty of kidnapping 2 people, raping 1

CONVICTED: O’Shay D. Hicks, 24, of Natchitoches, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of forcible rape (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 24-year-old Natchitoches man could be sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping two people and raping one of them in July 2015.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Oct. 9 in Natchitoches District Court for O’Shay D. Hicks' trial on one count of forcible rape and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Moments beforehand, however, he changed his plea to guilty to all three charges, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said.

Now Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.

He faces up to 40 years in prison on each of the three charges, Harrington said.

Hicks was booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on July 10, 2015 on charges of aggravated/forcible rape, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, battery of a correctional officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest or an officer and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

