"Partners in Prevention" luncheon raises funds for Gingerbread House

Hundreds of people came out to the Partners in Prevention luncheon on Wednesday in support of Gingerbread House.

Gingerbread House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with law enforcement, child protective services, mental and health professionals to investigate, prosecute and treat cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse.

The event was held at the Horseshoe Casino Hotel in Bossier City at noon. According to Jessica Milan Miller, Gingerbread House's executive director, she was very happy with the event's turn out.

"We had over 500 people in our annual luncheon," Milan Miller said. "Every dollar raised here goes directly to victims, to provide support, to provide counseling services, to fund the forensic interviews, to fund the multi disciplinarily investigations, so that no child is never turned away due to the families inability to pay for services."

In 2016 and 2015, 409 child victims of abuse and their non-offending caregivers received counseling services.

The event's guest speaker, Katariina Rosenblatt, Ph.D., was a victim of human trafficking from the age of 13 to 17.

Rosenblatt is the author of "Stolen" and the founder of Stolen Ones-There is H.O.P.E. for Me, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to freeing other victims of human trafficking.

For more information on Gingerbread House, visit www.gingerbreadhousecac.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.