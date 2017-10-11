CPSO: Man jailed for buying sports car with fake ID

One man is behind bars for allegedly purchasing a sports car using a stolen identity, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Allen Drent, 30, who has no known address, allegedly used a fake ID in Dec. 2016 with someone else's information to get financing for a 2017 Chevy Camaro valued at $46,330.

Drent was able to leave the dealership with the Camaro. He later attempted the same scheme in Arlington, Texas. That dealership became suspicious and contacted the police

He was then arrested and booked into the Arlington Police Department Jail.

On Monday, Drent was extradited back to Caddo Parish and booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility on charges of identity theft charges.

The Camaro was returned to the Shreveport dealership. However, the victim must still deal with the $46,000 loan taken out in his name.

