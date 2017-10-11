2 accused of robbing man at gunpoint

Two people are in custody accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Caddo Parish.

Caddo deputies say it happened back on September 29 on Wells Island Road.

Jennifer Washington, 21, and LilBrian West, 21, were arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on felony warrants obtained by the sheriff’s office.

According to detectives, Washington and the victim have a child together.The victim left East Algonquin Street with Washington under the pretense of seeing the child.

Detectives believe Washington drove the victim to a dead-end street in the 1200 block of Wells Island Road. When she turned the vehicle around, detectives say West emerged from the woods and Washington stopped her car. The victim was then reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

Afterward, Washington drove the victim back to East Algonquin Street.

On October 5, detectives got an arrest warrant for Washington with a bond of $75,000. She was arrested the same day on Prospect Street.

On October 10, West was arrested with a $500,000 bond at a residence on Audrey Lane.

Both Washington and West were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for armed robbery. In addition, West faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

