Brunch Under the Bridge to be held on Sunday

The Red River District will be host to Brunch Under the Bridge this weekend.

The event is from the same organizers of 'Brunch N Chill.' will begin at 1 p.m. in the 450 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. General admission is $10 and VIP is $20.

VIP ticketholders will have guaranteed seating, unlimited mimosas, a brunch ticket which allows guests one plate from one food vendor of their choice, and a choice of a special brunch and dessert item exclusive to the VIP area.

General admission will include unlimited mimosas, a brunch ticket which allows guest one plate of food from a vendor of their choice.

The event will boast food from Shreveport-Bossier eateries, drinks, live music and live painting under the bridge.

A list of some participating restaurants and food vendors include:

Bayou Soul - Shrimp and Grits and Creole Nachos

- Shrimp and Grits and Creole Nachos Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Pomegranate Martinis and more

– Pomegranate Martinis and more Keidra’s Kitchen – Shrimp & Grits, Honey BBQ Meatballs, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Cajun Pasta

– Shrimp & Grits, Honey BBQ Meatballs, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Cajun Pasta Long Life Catering – Smoked Honey Mustard Wings, Smoked Hot Wings, Chef Davids Rum & Coke Wings, Red Beans & Rice and Lemon, Vanilla Bean and Marble Sheet Cakes

– Smoked Honey Mustard Wings, Smoked Hot Wings, Chef Davids Rum & Coke Wings, Red Beans & Rice and Lemon, Vanilla Bean and Marble Sheet Cakes The Plate – Chaye’s Signature Catfish Po Boy Sliders, Omelette Bake, Chicken Salad Crispini Cups, Peachy-Peach Cobbler

– Chaye’s Signature Catfish Po Boy Sliders, Omelette Bake, Chicken Salad Crispini Cups, Peachy-Peach Cobbler Sassi Café – Breakfast taco bar

– Breakfast taco bar Z Star Treats – Chocolate covered Oreos, pretzels, marshmallow pops, apple slices and strawberries and candied popcorn and apples

Local businesses will also set up booths selling their goods and services. Prime XO, a cigar bar, will set up an area featuring cigars and hookahs and Artipsy will have live painting classes.

Tipsey the Band will perform live and GODJ Rob Real Events will DJ.

For tickets click here. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information visit Brunch Under the Bridge, click here.

