Burn ban announced for Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A burn ban has been announced for Caddo Parish until a significant amount of rainfall occurs.

The ban was announced by a Caddo Parish District #3 on Wednesday morning.

Residents of the City of Shreveport must follow city ordinances regarding outdoor burning.

Special exemptions may be granted for major construction projects. 

