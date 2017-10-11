Bossier City Police search for 2 runaway teens

Nigel Frazier is described as a black male, 6’ tall, 200lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, red pants, and red shoes. (Source: BCPD)

Alon Overstreet is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, weighs 190lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light green shirt and blue shorts. (Source: BCPD)

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two teenagers who ran away from a local youth shelter over the weekend.

Police say, 17-year-old Alon Overstreet and 16-year-old Nigel Frazier ran away together from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

It happened on October 7, 2017.

Alon Overstreet is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, weighs 190lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light green shirt and blue shorts.

Nigel Frazier is described as a black male, 6’ tall, 200lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved