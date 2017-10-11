2 Shreveport missing homeless women found

Marilyn Frieson was last seen on Sept. 22 at University Health Hospital. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport and Caddo Parish authorities say that two missing homeless women have been found on Wednesday morning.

Stacey Y. Caldwell, 50, was reported found, according to a Facebook post by Shreveport police.

Caldwell was last seen around Aug. 1.

Marilyn Frieson, 60, was reported found by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick. She was found outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Frieson was last seen on Sept. 22 and reported missing by family.

Both women were both known to be seen around downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved