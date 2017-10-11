Fire damages Shreveport home

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a blaze that damaged a Shreveport home Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to one bedroom and under control in about 10 minutes.

The home reportedly had utilities, but no one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.