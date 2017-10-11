Woman claims husband was robbed at gunpoint, pepper sprayed

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A woman says her husband was robbed at gunpoint in front of their Shreveport home. (Source: surveillance video via Facebook)

Police are investigating an incident a woman posted on Facebook about her husband being robbed at gunpoint.

It happened in Shreveport Monday morning in a neighborhood near Betty Virginia Park, according to the woman's Facebook post.

In the post, the woman says a man was waiting behind her husband's car and possibly watching their house.

She says a man, described as being about 5'5" in his late 20s, approached her husband with a handgun and pepper spray.

The gunman allegedly told the man to hand over everything or he would shoot. When the man told the gunman he didn't have anything on him, the gunman felt the man's pockets and took his cell phone and keys, according to the Facebook post.

The gunman then reportedly pepper-sprayed the man and took off towards Monrovia Street.

The woman says her daughter later found the cell phone on Thornhill Street thrown into a side yard. The post mentioned that there were also two black stockings found near the phone that were given to police as evidence.

Shreveport police spokesman Marcus Hines confirms the case is under investigation. Hines says there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

