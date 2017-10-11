Man alerts neighbors to fire that damaged their apartments

Firefighters working to put out a fire in the 1000 block of Sheridan Wednesday morning and to prevent neighboring homes from catching fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged three apartments Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sheridan Avenue.

One of the men in the apartments said he woke up his two other neighbors to alert them to the fire. All tenants were able to escape unharmed.

The man said he believed the fire started on the back porch and spread to the attic.

When firefighters arrived they discovered heavy smoke coming from the backside of the house and flames in the attic.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour, working to prevent neighboring homes from catching fire.

The apartments were a total loss with heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

