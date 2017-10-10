Restaurant opens a year after city action on aquarium lease

All the formalities are falling into place for the city of Shreveport as it moves closer to bringing a public aquarium to Northwest Louisiana. The latest is a measure the City Council approved Oct. 11 that allows the city to lease the empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group.

This is a look at the proposed facade of the new Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

It's been a year since the Shreveport City Council authorized the mayor to enter an agreement with Planet Aqua Group to lease space for Shreveport Aquarium.

On the anniversary Oct. 11, no opening date has been set for the riverfront venue.

But its S.A.L.T. restaurant officially opens this date.

(S.A.L.T. stands for Sea, Air, Land and Time.)

The restaurant gave people who made reservations a sneak peak Friday and held a soft opening Saturday evening.

Now the venue at 601 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday brunch also runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's on the menu?

That's coming soon to the restaurant's website, according to a posting on the aquarium's Facebook page.

S.A.L.T. also is on Facebook at SALTrestaurant and Instagram at SALTshreveport.

To learn more, send email to info@saltshreveport.com.

Meantime, Facebook users keep saying they would love to know the aquarium's opening date.

And the venue's response?

"Look for an announcement soon! We're in our final preparations!"

The aquarium recently got a shipment of sea life from the Florida Keys.

More later was brought in from Australia.

And the aquarium says it welcomed its grey reef sharks to its ocean tank this week.

"The final details to many of our tanks and exhibits are beginning to take shape this week," the aquarium posted Oct. 6.

Along with that posting is Shreveport Aquarium's video update giving viewers a sneak peek at fish in its WOW Gallery, the first thing visitors will see upon entering the venue.

