Cyber flashing: iPhone feature could leave your kids vulnerable to lewd pictures

One luxury of living in the current age of technology is easily communicating with others, using our smartphones and wireless connectivity. But turns out, that convenience could leave you and your children exposed to unwanted, lewd activity if you’re not completely familiar with the features of your phone.

The problem is called “Cyber Flashing.” It's essentially the 21st-century version of the old man opening his raincoat and exposing himself in public. In today’s version, however, there is a feature on the popular iPhone that could put users at risk of getting flashed in public spaces.

It’s called AirDrop, Apple’s file sharing system, which is easily turned on, sometimes accidentally, by swiping up from the bottom of the iPhone screen, then touching the AirDrop button.

The feature is supposed to make it easy to instantly share photos, documents and other information with co-workers, family, and friends. But starting in London a couple of years ago, and now in several cities across the United States, people report getting lewd photographs and messages over AirDrop, and having no idea where and from whom they came.

"There are bad people out there who will take advantage of this," said KSLA Tech Expert Dave Hatter.

In fact, as Hatter explains, someone could be standing right next to you, send an explicit image, and you would have little to no idea who that person was.

"It would never occur to me, that someone would say, 'I think I'll take an inappropriate picture of myself, and just randomly fire it off to anyone's phone that I can find within the general vicinity,'" said Hatter.

But it is happening, more and more on airplanes and busses, at crowded parks and in shopping malls.

Hatter warns, if it hasn’t happened here in the ArkLaTex, it easily could if iPhone users and parents aren’t careful.

When AirDrop is on, users can set their iPhone to receive files from trusted contacts only, or from everyone. If it's set to everyone, anybody within a 30-foot radius can drop anything on your phone.

"I never even thought of that," said Casey Shelton, a local mom who was nervous about getting her eighth-grade daughter a smartphone.

“At first I said no social media at all. After a year I went ahead and let her get Instagram and then we let her do Snapchat,” Shelton said. But I have the passwords to those accounts.”

Some parents we spoke with weren’t even aware AirDrop existed, let alone having any idea if the feature on their iPhone or their children’s were turned on.



"The possibility of you getting something, potentially much worse than an anonymous picture of someone's genitalia, something like a virus, malware, keystroke logger, or something that could do you and your family some serious harm because it steals your information, steals your identity, wipes your bank account out, or who knows what else,” said Hatter. “That, in my mind, is the real risk."

Hatter’s advice is to turn AirDrop off unless you are using it, and if a strange pop up appears on your iPhone, offering to share a file, decline.

KLSA enlisted the assistance of a teenager named Jenna, who went with us to the Boardwalk in Bossier City, to find out how easily she could be exposed to this kind of material.

From thirty feet away our iPhone detected hers, showing that AirDrop was turned on. When we sent her a picture of an emoji, Jenna received it in a matter of seconds.

When then showed the feature to Shelton at her home, while sitting down with her daughter. She too was shocked how easily the feature worked, and thankful KLSA pointed out the risk.



One reason parents need to be aware this kind of petty cybercrime is the fact it rarely gets the attention it needs. Police departments are simply overwhelmed with other types of crimes and don't often lack staff and resources to battle cyber crimes.

"They're not going to have someone come knocking at their door, simply because of the time and manpower it would take," said Hatter.

For that reason, he says cyber flashers rarely get prosecuted.

"If you did this once or twice, periodically and you moved around? Chances are you wouldn't get caught, simply because of the overhead it would take, to track that down," Hatter said.

Android devices can also share files using Bluetooth, but there are several steps you have to take to allow that to happen. Apple’s latest version of software running the iPhone, IOS11, also makes it harder to turn AirDrop accidentally and get “Cyber Flashed.”

Hatter suggests parents take the time to make sure their kids and their own, are both running that new update, to better protect themselves from unwanted files.

