Bossier City talking about getting an armored ambulance

Bossier City leaders are talking about buying an armored ambulance.

The proposal was discussed Tuesday during the City Council's agenda meeting.

No decision was made.

The vehicle would cost the city about $375,000.

Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone thinks an armored ambulance could be an asset to help his department save lives.

"I hope and pray we never use it. But if we ever do, I think it is invaluable.

"If we ever need it and those days and that situation arises, without it, I think we'd lose more lives than if we did have it," he continued.

A vote on the proposal could come Oct. 17.

