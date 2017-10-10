Teen injured after running for his life from reported gunshots

Shreveport police on the scene of a shots fired report after a teen running from gunshots fell, injuring himself. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

It before 7:45 p.m. at Billbery Park, according to the Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Police on the scene say no one was shot, but the victim heard gunshots, ran several blocks from the park and fell on Lillian Street and Kentucky Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Health with a head wound.

Police did find several shell casings.

No arrests have been made.

