SPD seeks missing homeless woman with schizophrenia

Marilyn Frieson was last seen on Sept. 22 at University Health Hospital. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing homeless woman with schizophrenia.

Marilyn Frieson was reported missing by her son-in-law.

She was last seen on Sept. 22 at University Health Hospital.

Frieson is homeless and frequently visits the downtown area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact Det. J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.

