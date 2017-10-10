CPSO says missing homeless woman with schizophrenia found

Marilyn Frieson was last seen on Sept. 22 at University Health Hospital. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a missing homeless woman with schizophrenia has been found after investigators with the Shreveport Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding her.

The spokeswoman for the sheriff's office says Marilyn Frieson was seen Wednesday morning at the Caddo Parish courthouse.

She was reported missing by her son-in-law and was last seen on Sept. 22 at University Health Hospital.

Police say Frieson is homeless and frequently visits the downtown area.

