Caddo Parish educator selected for prestigious fellowship

A Caddo Parish educator has been selected to be a part of the Louisiana Educator Voice Fellowship for the 21st Century Learning.

Ellyn McKinney works in the Caddo Parish Public School as the Director of Professional Development and Grants.

The program is a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education which provides an opportunity for the state’s most forward-thinking educators to learn about the rapidly changing economy and implications for students.

Here is a statement from McKinney about the Fellowship:

Building a network of educators and industry professionals who share the common goal of increasing education outcomes adds value to public education. The Educator Voice is strong, powerful and student-focused to create a venue for the success of college and career readiness in our state. I am honored to serve Caddo Parish Public Schools, the State of Louisiana and most importantly, our students in this great work.

McKinney holds both Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Education degrees from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

She has 25 years of experience in the field of education having served in Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts as well as the LA Department of Education as Deputy Director of a Network Team.

“We’re excited to welcome Ellyn and all of the professionals chosen for this Fellowship. They are among the most innovative and successful educators in Louisiana,” said Charlie Cummings, Senior Director of Educator Voice Fellowships at America Achieves.

The Fellowship connects 24 teachers, counselor’s principals and district leaders from across Louisiana with state leaders and industry experts to learn about the changing set of skills, knowledge and preparation students need to be successful in the job of the future.

“This is a unique opportunity for state leaders in government, higher education and industry to learn from them, and also to help them learn more about what their students need to be successful during and after school,” said Cummings.

For more information about the program and the 24 educators who have been selected for this initiative, click here.

