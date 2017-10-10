Budget proposal includes pay increases for city workers

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler presented a budget proposal Tuesday that calls for a pay raise for most of the city's employees.

At 6, we break down who would get what and how much it would cost.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

"One of the goals of this budget is the retention and recruitment of talented employees," the mayor said in a statement about the plan. "The budget also contains funding for the necessary resources that are essential for employees to perform their jobs in an effective manner."

The proposal includes:

a 5 percent pay increase for all employees who earn less than $75,000 a year, a move that would cost the city an additional $1.7 million a year; and,

a 2 percent longevity increase and an additional 3 percent raise on base pay, for a total increase of 5 percent, for all police and fire civil service employees, which will cost the city an additional $2.9 million annually.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.