Shreveport council approves change in Sunday liquor laws

The new regulations would allow sales of hard liquor between 6 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday through Sunday in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport City Council decided Tuesday afternoon to change when liquor store and bar owners can sell hard liquor.

Council members unanimously approved the proposed changes that were first reviewed during the panel's work session Monday.

The proposal is the first piece of the city's effort to revise and update its alcohol laws. A more comprehensive effort is in the works.

