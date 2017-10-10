Suspect named in Shreveport steakhouse robbery

Shreveport police have named a suspect in a restaurant robbery that took place in late July.

Jeffery Dean Adcock, 54, is wanted for allegedly breaking into Anthony's Steak and Seafood in the 7500 block of Mansfield Road and taking a cash register from the business.

Upon arrival, officers found a pane of glass in the restaurant's front door shattered.

In the surveillance video from that night, a man is seen breaking into the restaurant using a hammer and taking the cash register.

Investigators linked Adcock to the crime and he is charged with a single count of simple burglary.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

