Suspect named in Shreveport steakhouse robbery

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
