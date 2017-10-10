15 power outages impacting 11,200+ customers in Shreveport

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919. (Source: KSLA News 12)

AEP-SWEPCO is reporting 15 power outages in Shreveport that are impacting more than 11,200 customers.

Most were reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday.

The utility estimates service will be restored by 6:30 p.m.

An outage in the Broadmoor and Fern Avenue areas impacted 12.600 customers, AEP-SWEPCO spokesman Scott McCloud said.

"About 10 to 12 circuits began coming back on slowly after 3:10 p.m."

AEP-SWEPCO's outage map now shows five major outages impacting:

1,385 customers in an area east of Youree Drive at East Herndon Street

999 customers along Beverly Place

581 customers in the area of Sewanee Place and Lark Avenue

567 customers in the area of Crewswell and Highland avenues at Wilkinson Street

375 customers in the area of Archer and Ardmore avenues

Earlier, also impacted were:

1,732 customers along Creswell Avenue north of Pierremont Road

1,150 customers in the area of Youree Drive at Southfield Road

487 customers in the area of Gilbert Drive and Fern Avenue south of Ockley Drive

AEP-SWEPCO has tree trimming scheduled in Shreveport's Shreve Island neighborhood.

The utility will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Shreve Island Elementary School, 836 Sewannee Place, to walk people through the process and answer questions.

People can arrive at any time during the open house.

"Come learn how we determine which trees to cut and how tree trimming will improve your energy reliability," says a statement from the utility. "We'll also answer your questions and share best practices for tree trimming and tree care."

