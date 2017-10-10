Enrollment numbers for colleges down in AR

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has seen an overall decrease of 2 percent, according to President Trey Berry. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Despite the recently reported drop in enrollment for Arkansas schools across the state, some schools say they're actually seeing positive numbers in their student count. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, a two-year community college, is seeing its second-highest year of enrollment in its history, according to officials. More than 1,500 students enrolled for the school's fall term.

"We still have in our population base a group of people who are underemployed and would like to have a better quality of life and community college is a great fit they are affordable," according to Jolane Cook, Executive Dean of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has seen an overall decrease of 2 percent, according to President Trey Berry.

The university has a record amount of freshmen students this fall term but overall has seen a major decrease in international students.

Berry said there are several reasons for the decline, including changes in federal policies for international students.

"We are doing something this year to try and correct that to try and get more students on campus," Berry said. "We are going to hire some new companies to help us in recruiting we are also taking on some new strategies some new scholarships for international students."

Berry added that even with the 2 percent decline, he is proud of the 4,600 students attending SAU.

