Shreveport eatery lands on national list of top Mexican restaurants

Ki' Mexico named one of the Thrillist 31 Best Mexican Restaurants in America. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A family-owned Shreveport restaurant was recently named on a national list of the best Mexican restaurants.

Ki' Mexico, located in the 3800 block of Gilbert Drive, was named one of the Thrillist 31 Best Mexican Restaurants in America.

The storefront has been open for 2 years and co-owner Rodrigo Mondragon says it took a while to get to this point.

"We're super thankful for everybody here in town that has supported us and spread the word," said Mondragon. "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the support the community has given us."

Mondragon says they started off just selling salsas at farmers markets, then got a food truck and now have the restaurant.

Mondragon says it's a huge accomplishment. He meant for the business to be big, but says he never expected to be recognized countrywide.

Mondragon says it's an honor to be on the list with other chefs he looks up to, including Enrique Olvera of Cosme in New York.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.