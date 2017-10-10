Shreveport police search for missing man with dementia

Shreveport Police are currently searching for Leon Edward Todd who goes by the name of ED. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police are currently searching for Leon Edward Todd who goes by the name of ED.

Todd is 79-years-old and was described as being 5'8'' 140lbs with gray hair.

He was last seen walking towards Burger King on Mansfield Rd around 11:45 a.m. He was wearing a straw hat and a blue long sleeve shirt.

Authorities say Todd suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Loved ones last spoke with Todd around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.