Elderly man with dementia found in Shreveport

Shreveport Police are currently searching for Leon Edward Todd who goes by the name of ED. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police say they have located Leon Edward Todd, who goes by the name of ED.

Todd is 78-years-old and was described as being 5'8'' 140lbs with gray hair.

He was located on East Ridge and Pierremont just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities issued a critical missing person report after Leon was reported missing around 1 p.m.

Loved ones last spoke with Todd around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday causing them to worry.

Authorities say Todd suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.