El Compadre shooting victim released from hospital, back at home

Almost three months after he was shot protecting his mother, Juan Zuniga is finally home.

Zuniga was shot outside the El Compadre Mexican Restaurant just before midnight on July 29.

According to his sister Gemma Zuniga, Juan was shot twice in the chest when he confronted two men who attempted to steal their mother's purse.

Police have not released any further information on the investigation. Another purse snatching was attempted outside El Compadre on Aug. 10

Zuniga was sent to University Health for treatment. Doctors had to remove his right lung and he was placed on a heart bypass machine.

While Zuniga was in the hospital, a blood drive was held and 23 people donated.

According to Zuniga's Facebook, he attended C.E. Byrd High School and studied business at LA Tech.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.