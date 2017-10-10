Lyft one step closer to operating in Shreveport

Lyft could soon be able to operate in Shreveport.

William Bradford, the Shreveport City Attorney, confirmed the ride-sharing service applied on Friday, October 6 to operate in the city.

On Tuesday, Bradford said before Lyft can begin operations their application needs to be approved by the Vehicle for Hire Division of the Shreveport Police Department.

Bradford went on to say this is typically a short process. It should only take a day or two.

The SPD received the application on Monday, October 9.

The move comes after City Council members removed a liability clause from the city's regulations. They got rid of the hold-harmless clause last month.

Hold-harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Chelsea Harrison, Lyft's Senior Policy Communications Manager released the following update:

Thanks for reaching out. We have applied for our permit to operate and hope to launch in the city soon. I’ll let you know as soon as we have more information to share.

Anyone who downloads their app will be able to see the following message:

