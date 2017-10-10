Meeting to discuss surveillance camera registry in Broadmoor

At Tuesday's Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting, a new anti-crime initiative will be discussed for residents.

Marion Marks, owner of MMCC Forensic, will discuss a service that allows residents with exterior security cameras to assist police when solving crimes.

The BNA will meet at 6 p.m. at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place.

The service is similar to registries in Sabine Parish and Texarkana, Texas where homeowners and local businesses can register security cameras with their respective law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.