Marshall, TX legend and NFL Hall of Famer dies at age 90 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marshall, TX legend and NFL Hall of Famer dies at age 90

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Connect
Y.A. Tiddle attending a football game at his Alma Mater, Marshall High School (Source: Marshall ISD) Y.A. Tiddle attending a football game at his Alma Mater, Marshall High School (Source: Marshall ISD)
This iconic photo depicts Y.A. in his final season in the NFL (Source: ESPN) This iconic photo depicts Y.A. in his final season in the NFL (Source: ESPN)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

Marshall, TX native Yelberton Abraham Tittle, or Y.A. for short, passed away Monday afternoon just 16 days before his 91st birthday.

Tittle is a national football legend, competing for 17 years in the NFL and shattering nearly every record at the Quarterback position.

He was enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971 and his jersey number, 14, was retired for the New York Giants.

Tittle was also the subject of one of the most iconic sports photos ever taken, depicting his tough mentality after taking a hit from a defender and getting his helmet knocked off.

But before he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, he was just a kid from Marshall, Texas.

Tittle played football at Marshall High School and was the starting QB for the Mavericks.

The school's field house is named after Y.A. Tittle.

After news of his passing, Marshall ISD tweeted out their condolences.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly