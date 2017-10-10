Marshall, TX legend and NFL Hall of Famer dies at age 90

This iconic photo depicts Y.A. in his final season in the NFL (Source: ESPN)

Marshall, TX native Yelberton Abraham Tittle, or Y.A. for short, passed away Monday afternoon just 16 days before his 91st birthday.

Tittle is a national football legend, competing for 17 years in the NFL and shattering nearly every record at the Quarterback position.

He was enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971 and his jersey number, 14, was retired for the New York Giants.

Tittle was also the subject of one of the most iconic sports photos ever taken, depicting his tough mentality after taking a hit from a defender and getting his helmet knocked off.

Y.A. Tittle has died at age 90. Iconic photo lives on ... pic.twitter.com/yIU0za2GYr — Chris Miller (@Cmillstrib) October 9, 2017

But before he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, he was just a kid from Marshall, Texas.

Classic photos of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle https://t.co/Bsh3TJDHNV pic.twitter.com/qXkCLqD7OE — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 9, 2017

Tittle played football at Marshall High School and was the starting QB for the Mavericks.

The school's field house is named after Y.A. Tittle.

After news of his passing, Marshall ISD tweeted out their condolences.

We are sad to hear the news that our Maverick legend, Y.A. Tittle, has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tittle family today. pic.twitter.com/TlQkmjJ0tl — Marshall ISD (@MarshallISD) October 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.