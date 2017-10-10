CPSO to host senior driving class

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a smart driver class for seniors over the age of 50.

The, American Association of Retired Persons, AARP Smart Driver Class will be Friday, November 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the NW Regional Re-Entry Facility at 1123 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

The 4-hour refresher course is for senior drivers and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, November 1.

The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

A money order can be sent, made payable to AARP, and AARP members are asked to include their member numbers on the bottom of the money order.

Mail to:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Dep. Janice McGraw

1000 Grimmett Drive

Shreveport, LA 71107

To register over the phone contact Dep. McGraw at 681-0879 or Dep. Edith Pinkston at 681-0865.

