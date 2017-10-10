I-30 east reopened following crash in Texarkana

I-30 Eastbound in Texarkana, TX was shut down following a crash Tuesday morning. (Source: Texarkana, TX Police Department)

Interstate 30 eastbound lanes in Texarkana, TX have been reopened following a crash on Tuesday morning.

Police say the UPS driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road at around 2:15 a.m. near Cowhorn Creek.

No injuries were reported but drivers were asked to go around and take Mall Drive.

The flyover to eastbound I-30 at the Jarvis Parkway/369 loop was also closed.

Both sides of I-30 were initially closed, and all traffic was diverted to Mall Drive and St. Michael Drive.

Westbound was opened within an hour, but the eastbound lanes were still closed as of 6 a.m.

TXDOT was on the scene working with the wrecker company to remove the road signage and the truck.

