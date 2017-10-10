Crash closes I-30 E in Texarkana, TX

I-30 Eastbound in Texarkana, TX was shut down following a crash Tuesday morning. (Source: Texarkana, TX Police Department)

Interstate 30 eastbound lanes in Texarkana, TX were shut down after a UPS 18-wheeler crashed around Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road at around 2:15 a.m. near Cowhorn Creek.

No injuries were reported but drivers are asked to go around and take Mall Drive.

The flyover to eastbound I-30 at the Jarvis Parkway/369 loop is also closed.

Both sides of I-30 were initially closed, and all traffic was diverted to Mall Drive and St. Michael Drive.

Westbound was opened within an hour, but the eastbound lanes were still closed as of 6 a.m.

TXDOT was on the scene working with the wrecker company to remove the road signage and the truck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they have alternative routes.

