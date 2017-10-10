Jury being selected for man's trial on second-degree charge

ON TRIAL: McKinley Trumann Efferson, 26, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Opening statements could be made as early as Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a Shreveport man accused of killing another man in 2015.

Jury selection has begun for 26-year-old McKinley Trumann Efferson, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Reginald Wess.

Wess was found shot in a carport in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop early the morning of Jan. 16, 2015.

He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Wess was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Police think the two men got into an argument during which Efferson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Wess.

The slaying marked the year's first homicide in Shreveport.

Efferson remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 10:11 p.m. Jan. 16. His bond is $300,000.

