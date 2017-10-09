Vehicle strikes pedestrian

One person is being taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened at 8:42 p.m. Monday at Flournoy-Lucas Road at Newcastle Drive in Shreveport, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines described the person's injuries as serious.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

